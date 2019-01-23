Oil turns negative on U.S. stock market weakness

By Scott DiSavino

NEW YORK (Reuters) - prices turned negative on Wednesday, following U.S. stock markets down, on concerns about global economic weakness, forecasts for record U.S. shale production and lower U.S. gasoline prices.

Brent futures were down $1.07, or 1.7 percent, at $60.43 a barrel by 11:58 a.m. EST (1658 GMT), while U.S. Intermediate crude fell 99 cents, or 1.9 percent, to $52.02 per barrel.

"Today's trade is extending a daily pattern of moving in close tandem with swings in the equities," Jim Ritterbusch, of in Chicago, said in a report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average turned negative around midday Wednesday after rising about 1.2 percent earlier in the day.

Ritterbusch said he expects "the will prove more reactive to large equity sell-offs than to rallies as this month proceeds."

(Additional reporting by in London and Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by and Alexandra Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)