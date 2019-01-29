Pakistan to launch 200 billion rupee Islamic Sukuk to ease power sector debt

(Reuters) - has approved the launch of a 200 billion rupee ($1.44 billion) Islamic to help pay off arrears building up in its troubled power sector, state-run Radio said on its website on Tuesday.

The approval came from the Economic Coordination Committee, chaired by "The bond will be issued through the consortium of Islamic banks," Radio said.

The government has been falling behind on payments to and distribution companies, accumulating arrears that were threatening to seriously disrupt in a nation still grappling with shortages.

($1 = 138.6000 Pakistani rupees)

