Prudential launches consumer-direct insurance, investing service

By Suzanne Barlyn

NEWARK, N.J. (Reuters) - is going straight to consumers with its insurance and for the first time in its 143-year history, a move that follows rivals and startups which are already well established in the field.

The direct-to-consumer service marks a sea change for Newark, New Jersey-based Prudential, the largest U.S. company by assets, managing $1.4 trillion, according to a filing.

is also one the oldest U.S. insurance and investment companies, which has traditionally sold its products through a of advisers as well as and retirement plans.

quietly unveiled the service, LINK by Prudential, in August, which offers personalized financial planning, recommendations for insurance, annuities and investments in a portfolio of exchange-traded funds, Prudential executives said in an interview.

Customers can buy products through website, through remote advisers, or set up one-on-one meetings with local advisers.

The shift, which comes long after insurance and financial services competitors have established an and dozens of startups have sprouted up, is an effort to balance a growing demand for online sales, without alienating the sales force that has played a large role in building the company.

Prudential's advisers continue to play a "critical role" in the company's success, said Stephen Pelletier, of Prudential's U.S.-based businesses.

The company's service differs from others sold direct to consumers because it offers a more "seamless experience," with customers able to get advice and buy both insurance and from the same site, or choose from different levels of advisory services, said Naveen Agarwal, Prudential's

Prudential's goals also include finding new ways to grow business from customers it now serves through existing businesses. The insurer and investment company already works with 5 million customers who buy its insurance, income and through Prudential's network.

Prudential will also make the service available to 20 million people through workplace businesses, including retirement plans and pension payments it took over from other companies that bought group annuities, Pelletier said.

