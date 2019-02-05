Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani meets Saudi Aramco CEO: Aramco tweets

JUST IN
Rosneft upbeat on Venezuela, sees oil output rising in 2019

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday met Saudi Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser to discuss Aramco's businesses including crude, chemicals and non-metallics, the national oil company of Saudi Arabia said in a tweet.

Reliance operates the world's biggest refining complex at Jamnagar in Gujarat. Its two refineries, adjacent to each other, have the capacity to process about 1.6 million barrels of crude daily.

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019.

