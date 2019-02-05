Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani meets Saudi Aramco CEO: Aramco tweets

(Reuters) - on Tuesday met to discuss Aramco's businesses including crude, and non-metallics, the national company of said in a tweet.

Reliance operates the world's biggest refining complex at Jamnagar in Its two refineries, adjacent to each other, have the capacity to process about 1.6 million barrels of crude daily.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma

