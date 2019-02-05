Loss of Venezuelan oil exports won't leave huge gap in global market

By Cooper and Alex Lawler

LONDON (Reuters) - There is ample spare capacity in other producers and strategic reserves to compensate for a loss of Venezuela's crude exports, helping explain the tepid reaction of global prices to U.S. sanctions announced a week ago.

exports around 1 million barrels of per day, about 1 percent of global production, of which half heads to the Many U.S. refineries are designed to run heavier, sour grades of crude, a good portion of which comes from

Top could replace this volume from spare capacity of about 1.8 million bpd, and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries such as the and are also able to pump more after an OPEC-led supply cut began in January.

is one of the founding OPEC members and was once a top three but production has been in decline for years following the collapse of the country's economy. Together with and Iran, it is exempt from the latest OPEC-led supply cut.

That earlier decline makes the potential loss of Venezuelan exports less significant. Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading below $63 a barrel on Tuesday compared to $61 on Jan. 29, the day after the imposed sanctions on Venezuelan firm

"Cutting out Venezuela from the global would provide a short term positive strength to oil prices, but its significance would be limited," said Mihir Kapadia, of

"The U.S. would look elsewhere for oil imports, and refiners will adapt to it."

In contrast, a 2002-2003 strike against former cut supplies and boosted prices to then outrageous levels above $30 a barrel, prompting to step in to avert a supply shortage.

In addition to other producers being able to pump more oil, the holds about 650 million barrels of crude in its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which expect would tap if prices spiked.

Two-thirds of the total volume in the SPR is sour crude.

"The market reaction is quite subdued," a said. "There is plenty of spare capacity plus the SPR if needed. Trump will not allow prices to rise sharply."

