Wall Street gains ahead of Trump's State of the Union address

(Reuters) - Wall Street rose on Tuesday boosted by consumer discretionary and companies amid peak earnings, which have largely been positive so far, while investors wait for Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

The S&P 500 is eyeing its fifth straight session of gains after a recent dovish stance from the Federal Reserve and on hopes that a trade deal between the and could be reached.

jumped 11.6 percent as the raised its annual forecast while group rose 9.7 percent after its quarterly revenue and profit beat estimates.

About 71 percent of the S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings have topped estimates. While estimates for fourth-quarter earnings growth are 15.4 percent, expectations for the first-quarter are much lower at 0.5 percent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

wrapped up FAANG earnings by posting better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit. However, worries about sharply higher spending, sent its shares down 0.8 percent.

parent's shares were however the only one among the FAANG stocks in the red. Inc rose 1.8 percent and pushed the tech index 0.8 percent higher, while com boosted the consumer discretionary sector.

"Where there was a shortfall in it was for the right reason. We'd rather have companies reinvest in their businesses, because you're spending on the future of the company," said Art Hogan, at in

"We're in a wait-and-see mode over the State of the Union to see if any will be broken, and that tends to put us in a quieter trading environment."

Trump is set to challenge Democrats to approve funding for his long-sought border wall before the at his State of the Union speech due at 09:00 p.m. ET (0200 GMT Wednesday).

The has contemplated declaring a national emergency as the wasn't moving towards a deal to fund building a wall along the U.S.- border, but a source close to Trump said the was not expected to take that step.

At 9:41 a.m. ET the was up 104.81 points, or 0.42 percent, at 25,344.18, the S&P 500 was up 6.75 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,731.62 and the Composite was up 33.11 points, or 0.45 percent, at 7,380.64.

The defensive consumer staples sector, utilities and were all in the red.

Following a turbulent end to 2018, U.S. stocks have had a strong run this year with the benchmark S&P 500 and blue-chip Dow Industrials up more than 8 percent, and the tech-heavy rising 10.7 percent.

However not all earnings were positive. Seagate Inc slipped 4.9 percent after the gave a downbeat current-quarter forecast.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.95-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.17-to-1 ratio on the

The S&P index recorded nine new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and three new lows.

