Sanofi to pay Regeneron $462 million in revised immuno-oncology deal

French multinational pharmaceutical company SANOFI logo is seen at the headquarters in Paris

will pay some $462 million in a revision of their deal in immuno-oncology, a growing sector in research which aims to help the body's own immune system fight

The two said the new arrangement would give France's increased flexibility to advance its early-stage immuno-oncology pipeline, while U.S. group retains all rights to its other immuno-oncology discovery and development programmes.

will pay $462 million representing the balance of payments due under their original deal, which covers the Sanofi share of the immuno-oncology discovery programme costs for the last quarter of 2018. The payment includes up to $120 million in other development costs.

Sanofi shares fell 1.1 percent in early session trading.

For its part, Regeneron will commit up to $120 million to fund new developments in the field.

Sanofi and Regeneron also work together on the development of the Dupixent product which is used to treat eczema, and which has had positive feedback from U.S. regulators.

