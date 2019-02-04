Slack confidentially files for IPO

JUST IN
(Reuters) - Business messaging service Slack Technologies Inc said on Monday it had confidentially applied for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Slack was considering making its stock exchange debut through a direct listing, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on January 11.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 22:53 IST

