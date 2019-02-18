JUST IN
SoftBank invests in Mubadala's new $400 million European tech fund - FT

(Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group has provided nearly half the cash for the new $400 million fund by Abu Dhabi's state-owned Mubadala Investment Co that aims to back European start-ups, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Mubadala, which is a big investor in SoftBank's Vision Fund, will use the fund to invest between $5 million and $30 million in European start-ups, FT reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

A company executive said last week Mubadala Ventures was planning to launch a technology-focused, $400 million European fund this year.

The European venture fund, which has already made a few undisclosed investments, will be run from a new office in London, the FT said.

SoftBank did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment, while Mubadala was not immediately reachable for comment.

(Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 10:53 IST

