Traders add to bets against further Fed rate hikes

Fed leaves rates steady, says will be 'patient' on future hikes

(Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest-rate futures erased earlier losses and swung higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it will be "patient" on future interest rate hikes.

Contracts tied to the Fed's policy rate continued to price about a one-in-four chance of a 2019 Fed rate hike, and contracts maturing in 2020 were signalling a small but rising chance of a rate cut then.

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 00:38 IST

