Traders add to bets against further Fed rate hikes

(Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest-rate futures erased earlier losses and swung higher on Wednesday after the said it will be "patient" on future hikes.

Contracts tied to the Fed's policy rate continued to price about a one-in-four chance of a 2019 Fed rate hike, and contracts maturing in 2020 were signalling a small but rising chance of a rate cut then.

