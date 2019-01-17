U.S. automakers push for deal on fuel efficiency rules

-
ALSO READ
WBPCB to set up more pollution monitoring stations in Kolkata
EU warns carmakers manipulating new emissions tests
Reducing air pollution biggest reason to buy electric vehicles, not rising fuel cost: Survey
Air pollution shortens life by more than one year in India
26 entities commit to zero emission vehicle targets
-
By David Shepardson
DETROIT (Reuters) - Executives at the major U.S. automakers are pressing the Trump administration and California to agree on standards for fuel efficiency and carbon emissions through 2025, as risks increase that a deadline for setting national standards will pass without a deal.
Automakers are already entering the time frame when decisions should be made about what engines and fuel-saving technology, such as hybrids or fully electric cars, will be in use in 2021 and beyond, executives said.
In August, the Trump administration proposed freezing fuel efficiency requirements at 2020 levels through 2025 and stripping California of the ability to impose stricter rules. The administration may also eliminate compliance credits that automakers get for making electric vehicles.
A group of about 20 U.S. states, led by California, has challenged the administration proposal as unlawful and promised to sue if federal regulators move forward with the freeze.
Trump's proposed freeze would result in 500,000 barrels per day more oil consumption by the 2030s. The administration says it would reduce regulatory costs for automakers by more than $300 billion over the next decade.
At a hearing Wednesday, U.S. Senator Tom Carper, a Democrat, said he had "heard that the Trump Administration now plans to finalize a 0.5 percent annual increase in the stringency of the standards - a rate that is 10 times weaker than the current rules." Carper said that "will only lead to extensive litigation and uncertainty for automakers. That's not a win-win outcome. It's a lose-lose."
Several automakers said they have heard the administration could finalize an increase ranging from no increase to 1 percent per year, but nothing has been finalized.
EPA Administrator nominee Andrew Wheeler said at the hearing he was still pushing for an agreement. "Nobody wants a 50-state deal more than I do," Wheeler said.
The administration is supposed to finalize the new rules by the end of March in order for the softer requirements to take effect by the 2021 model year, but some automakers and officials question if it will meet that deadline in the wake of the partial government shutdown.
Most automakers oppose freezing the requirements, but also want relief from Obama-era standards that called for a roughly 5 percent annual reduction in carbon emissions - targets that translate to fuel efficiency requirements for various classes of vehicles.
"Pick the middle. Pick 2.5 percent and get on with life," Jim Lentz, chief executive officer of Toyota Motor Corp's <7203.T> North America subsidiary, told Reuters at the Detroit auto show this week.
Lentz told Reuters last month he was concerned that automakers are stuck between California and the White House.
"I kind of feel like this is the OK Corral and we're the settlers walking across the middle," Lentz said.
Ford Motor Co
"We've been very clear and very open that we want one national standard, we want California at the table," Ford said. "We're not asking for a rollback, but we've got to get everybody at the table, especially California."
Detroit automakers have the most at stake. General Motors Co
Trucks are front and center at the Detroit auto show, where Fiat Chrysler's Ram brand exhibit displays a gleaming Ram "Power Wagon" heavy duty truck on a pedestal, and GM's GMC brand features its newly redesigned Sierra Denali luxury pickup line.
But Asian automakers that have more efficient fleets are also seeking a middle ground.
Henio Arcangeli, a senior vice president at the U.S. unit of Honda Motor Co Ltd <7267.T>, said without a national deal "the consumer's going to lose."
Mitch Bainwol, who heads the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, a trade group representing major automakers, said a deal makes the most sense but "time is running out. ... A successful negotiation is a win for everyone - more carbon reduction for California, a stronger and pro-job economic context for the administration and common sense certainty for our industry."
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Detroit. Additional reporting by Joseph White and Ben Klayman in Detroit and Valerie Volcovici in Washington; Editing by Tom Brown and David Gregorio)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU