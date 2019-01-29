U.S. charges China's Huawei for sanctions violations, technology theft

By Diane Bartz, Sarah N. and Sijia Jiang

WASHINGTON/HONG KONG (Reuters) - The on Monday announced criminal charges against China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, escalating a fight with the world's biggest which denies wrongdoing, and coming days before trade talks with

The Justice Department charged Huawei and its with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on by doing business through a subsidiary it tried to hide and that was reported on by in 2012 and 2013.

In a separate case, the Justice Department said Huawei stole from Huawei has said the companies settled their dispute in 2017.

Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei's founder, was arrested in on Dec. 1, in a move which was followed by arresting two Canadians on national security grounds. She has denied wrongdoing and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to discuss changes to her bail terms.

Late on Monday, said the U.S. has formally requested her extradition, citing Canada's Justice Department.

Huawei said it was "disappointed" to learn of the charges. It said it had sought to discuss them with U.S. authorities "but the request was rejected without explanation".

"The Company denies that it or its subsidiary or affiliate have committed any of the asserted violations..., is not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms. Meng, and believes the U.S. courts will ultimately reach the same conclusion."

China's foreign ministry expressed "grave concern" and urged the drop the arrest warrant and end "unreasonable suppression" of Chinese companies.

The development is likely to upset talks between and Washington this week as part of negotiations intended to walk back trade tensions between the globe's two largest economies.

U.S. said in December he could intervene in Meng's case if it would serve national security interests or help close a trade deal with

U.S. said the charges are "wholly separate" from the trade negotiations.

Canada's will have 30 days from receipt of the extradition request to decide whether to grant authority to proceed. If granted, Meng's case would be sent to the for an extradition hearing, which could take weeks or months.

MARKET RESTRICTION

Huawei makes equipment including base stations, switches and routers, as well as such as smartphones, and derives nearly half of its total revenue outside

Its global reach has come under attack from the United States, which is trying to prevent U.S. companies from buying Huawei equipment and is pressing allies to do the same. U.S. security experts are concerned the gear could be used by for espionage - a concern Huawei calls unfounded.

and followed the U.S. lead in restricting market access over the past year. On Tuesday, canceled the Huawei-based it was building, in the first commercial casualty of Australia's move.

Huawei said it is the world's leading provider of 5G technology, winning 30 contracts globally - more than any of its competitors - including 18 in

It is unclear how the U.S. charges would impact its business. Last year, Chinese peer was prevented from buying essential components from U.S. firms after pleading guilty to similar charges, crippling its operations.

ZTE resumed normal business after paying up to $1.4 billion in fines and replacing its entire board, on top of a near $900 million penalty paid in 2017.

RELATIONS

U.S. said the alleged criminal activity at Huawei "goes back at least 10 years and goes all the way to the top of the company." The charges against Meng and Huawei cite the stories that said Huawei's unit sought to sell goods to

The indictment noted that denials from Huawei in the stories were relied upon by financial institutions "in determining whether to continue their relationships with Huawei and its subsidiaries."

The indictment featured a meeting in August 2013 between Meng and an from an Sources told the is HSBC Holdings PLC, which paid $1.92 billion in 2012 for violating U.S. anti-money-laundering and sanctions laws.

During the meeting, Meng misrepresented Huawei operations in and ownership and control of Skycom, the indictment showed.

The Justice Department has confirmed that HSBC is not under investigation in this case, HSBC said in a statement last month.

Also according to the indictment, in July 2007, the FBI interviewed Huawei founder and U.S. authorities said he falsely told them Huawei did not violate U.S. export laws.

The indictment concerning trade secret theft alleged that Huawei had a formal policy instituting a bonus program to reward employees who stole confidential information from competitors.

FBI said the Huawei cases, filed in and Washington state, "expose Huawei's brazen and persistent actions to exploit American companies and financial institutions, and to threaten the free and fair global marketplace."

(Reporting by Diane Bartz, David Shepardson, Sarah N. Lynch, Karen Freifeld, Chris Bing, Joseph Menn and Andy Sullivan, Sijia in HONG KONG, Michael Martina and Ben Blanchard in BEIJING; Editing by Bill Rigby, and Christopher Cushing)

