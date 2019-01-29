Nifty, Sensex dip in line with Asia; IT stocks tumble

By Paul

(Reuters) - Indian shares fell marginally on Tuesday, tracking broader Asian markets as concerns over a Sino-U.S. trade war resurfaced, while domestic companies (NBFC) traded in the red amid financial developments of

NBFCs including and extended losses and were down 5.8 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.

Last week, a report alleged that Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd's promoter may figure in a probe linked to demonetisation-led deposits of 30 billion rupees ($421.82 million).

Zee, which denied any involvement with the large cash deposit transactions, said promoter stake sale and Essel Group's stressed asset sale plans are still on track.

is among the larger borrowers from domestic mutual funds, and mutual funds' NBFC exposure is still high, research firm said in a note.

Mutual funds' exposure to Essel Group is through more than 100 schemes, and concerns about the group may therefore lead to a second wave of risk aversion in domestic debt fund and volatility in their flows, the note added.

However, analysts said investors chose to maintain a cautious stance ahead of the fiscal budget due on Feb. 1.

"There is definitely some caution and a high-pitched election coming up, markets are likely to be very volatile in the next 3-4 months," said Naveen Kulkarni, head of research,

"NSE target for December is 12,000."

The broader NSE Nifty was down 0.18 percent at 10,642.05 as of 0538 GMT, while the benchmark BSE Sensex slipped 0.20 percent to 35,583.89.

Asian shares traded lower as investors showed concerns after the prospects of a long-awaited Sino-U.S. trade deal was dealt another blow after the levelled sweeping criminal charges against China's

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside was down 0.06 percent.

The was trading 0.65 percent lower after posting gains of 1.5 percent in the last three sessions. dropped as much as 1.23 percent, while HCL Technologies Ltd, which will report its quarterly earnings later in the day, slipped up to 1.4 percent.

and Axis Bank Ltd, which are scheduled to report their December-quarter results later in the day, were down 0.1 percent and 0.12 percent, respectively.

Among the gainers, traded 3.8 percent higher, recovering from a three-day losing streak, which saw the stock shed about 12.4 percent.

($1 = 71.1210 Indian rupees)

(Reporting By Paul in BENGALURU, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)