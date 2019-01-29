U.S. charges China's Huawei with bank fraud, stealing trade secrets

(Reuters) - The on Monday charged China's Technologies Co Ltd, its and two affiliates with and wire to violate in a case that has added to tensions with

In a 13-count indictment, the Justice Department said misled a global and U.S. authorities about its relationship with the subsidiaries, and Device USA Inc, in order to conduct business in

In a separate case, the Justice Department also accused Huawei of stealing trade secrets, wire and obstructing justice for allegedly stealing from carrier to test smartphones' durability.

T-Mobile had accused Huawei of stealing the technology, called "Tappy," which mimicked human fingers and was used to test Huawei has said that the two companies settled their disputes in 2017.

The charges add to pressure on Huawei, the world's biggest equipment maker, from the U.S. government, which is trying to prevent American companies from buying Huawei routers and switches and pressing allies to do the same.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz, David Shepardson, Sarah N. Lynch, Karen Freifeld, and Joseph Menn; Editing by and Lisa Shumaker)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)