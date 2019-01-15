JUST IN
Wall St. falls as China prompts global slowdown worries

Reuters 

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks declined on Monday as an unexpected drop in China's exports reignited worries of a global economic slowdown and prompted caution among investors as the corporate earnings season kicked off.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 87.4 points, or 0.36 percent, to 23,908.55, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 13.88 points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,582.38 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 65.56 points, or 0.94 percent, to 6,905.92.

(Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by James Dalgleish)

