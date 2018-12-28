U.S. oil claws back some ground, but oversupply worries persist

By Jane Chung

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. rose on Friday to claw back some of the ground they lost in the previous session, but growth in U.S. crude stockpiles and ongoing concerns about the global kept markets under pressure.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures , were up $1.37, or 3.07 percent, at $45.98 per barrel at 0042 GMT, having earlier rising as high as $46.05 per barrel. They ended Thursday down 3.48 percent, or $1.61, at $44.61 a barrel.

Brent crude had yet to trade. It dropped 4.24 percent, or $2.31, the day before to settle at $52.16 per barrel.

fell to their lowest in more than a year on Thursday, a day after their biggest one-day rally in two years, pulled down by worries about the global and a supply glut.

Stephen Innes, at in Singapore, said crude prices had been pressured by slowing economic growth "coupled with the expectation of strong U.S. production in the new year".

U.S. crude inventories for the week to Dec. 21 rose by 6.9 million barrels to 448.2 million barrels on increased refinery output, according to data released on Thursday by industry group the data is due on Friday.

The has emerged as the world's biggest crude producer, pumping 11.6 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude, more than both and

Meanwhile, Russian said on Thursday that rising protectionism and the unpredictability of the had greatly contributed to global over the past two years.

Novak also said would cut its crude output by between 3 and 5 million tonnes in the first half of 2019 as part of a deal between producers

Earlier this month, the (OPEC) and its allies including Russia, agreed to curb output by 1.2 million bpd starting in January in a bid to clear a supply overhang and prop up prices.

(Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Joseph Radford)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)