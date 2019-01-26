Exclusive: Refiner Citgo prepares to fend off Venezuela's opposition government

By and Corina Pons

MEXICO CITY/ (Reuters) - Venezuela's most important foreign asset, its $10 billion U.S. refining arm Petroleum, is hunkering down to arm itself with a legal strategy to block efforts for its board to be removed and its revenues diverted to an opposition government, sources close to the talks said.

Juan Guaido, the of the opposition-controlled congress who proclaimed himself this week, is considering naming a new team to lead Citgo, two sources told

But said in on Friday that his government would seek to defend the refiner, raising the prospect that Citgo, run by Maduro appointees, could become a battleground between the two claimants to the leadership of

" is the property of the Venezuelan state," Maduro said, adding that the OPEC-member country plans to continue selling to the United States, its first destination for crude exports and state-run PDVSA's largest source of cash.

The led numerous other Western Hemisphere nations in recognising Guaido as of this week. The has been exploring ways to redirect revenues to the opposition, but the path to engineering such a move is unclear.

is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petroleos de Venezuela, or PDVSA, but it has not been able to send its revenues, in the form of dividends, to due to U.S. sanctions.

Citgo's board earlier this week travelled to the Bahamas, where a company office was installed last year. It will seek legal avenues for the team to continue leading the firm, two company sources said.

Citgo President has been called to meetings in Caracas, according to those sources. He is the cousin of late President Hugo Chavez, who preceded Maduro.

A Citgo separately travelled to this week for talks on the company's future, the sources added.

"Citgo is registered in It belongs to Venezuela, which now has two presidents. The only recognises one, but that is not the one who appointed people at Citgo's board," one of the sources said, explaining the legal challenges.

The company's 750,000-barrel-per-day refining network is the biggest U.S. importer of Venezuelan crude. A at Citgo said executives were not being made available for interviews at this time.

For the first nine months of 2018, Citgo posted net income of about $500 million from $23 billion in gross sales and had $3.4 billion in financial debt, according to a creditor with access to its balances, which are not public.

A Venezuelan opposition source familiar with Guaido's plans said the goal of the Citgo effort was to "raise funds."

But it is unclear whether any effort to divert funds from Maduro-controlled or its subsidiaries would succeed.

"I don't think that the has the right to tell anybody where the revenues are going to go - certainly not at this stage," said Michael Fitzgerald, a at who focuses on

EXTERNAL PRESSURE

Some creditors of Venezuela have engaged in the long legal process of trying to squeeze payments out of by pursuing Citgo. However, those creditors now run the risk of getting little in return for millions of dollars spent on legal fees if the moves against Venezuelan assets on its territory.

At the end of September, the company had almost $500 million in cash and an available $900 million credit line, the creditor said. The company is "building cash," said Stephen Goltz, because of the U.S. sanctions

The earlier this month resumed talks with U.S. to explore new sanctions on Venezuela, including an embargo on Venezuelan crude sales to the United States and a prohibition on U.S. firms exporting fuels to the South American country.

The has resisted imposing an embargo on imports from Venezuela, in part because of opposition from U.S. refiners strapped for supply of

U.S. refiners currently import about 500,000 barrels of oil daily from Venezuela. Much of the demand comes from complex refiners on the that use the crude to make high- like diesel.

Reporting by in Mexico City and in Caracas; additional reporting by in Caracas, Gary McWilliams and Laila Kearney in Houston, Luc Cohen in Bogota, Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York, and Tom Hals in Wilmington

