U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin sees China trade progress, currency talks

(Reuters) - said on Thursday he thought the and were "making a lot of progress" in trade talks, with currency issues also on the agenda.

Mnuchin, speaking to reporters after remarks to a U.S. mayors conference, was not specific on the areas where he saw progress but said he looked forward to discussions with Chinese next week, when currency will also be on the agenda.

"Currency has always been part of the discussions, it's on a list, it's one of the important issues, we've talked about it all the time, so it'll continue to be on it," said. He declined comment when asked about the yuan's recent strength.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)