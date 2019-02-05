UK music retailer HMV sold to Canada's Sunrise Records

(Reuters) - HMV, the British that collapsed after Christmas, has been sold to the owner of Canada's in a deal that will save 100 stores and 1,487 jobs, its joint administrators said on Tuesday.

said he was delighted to acquire "the most iconic music and entertainment business in the UK", and would aim to replicate his company's success in

The administrators said 27 stores were not included in the deal and would close immediately, resulting in 455 redundancies.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)