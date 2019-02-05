PNB posts surprise quarterly profit on drop in provisions

(Reuters) - Indian state-run (PNB), which has been hit badly by a $2 billion fraud, posted a surprise quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by a sharp drop in provisions.

The results come nearly a year after disclosed that two had defrauded it in India's biggest scam, raising credit overseas with fake guarantees issued by rogue staff.

PNB, India's second-largest by assets, reported losses for three straight quarters following the scam, on account of higher provisions. This included the biggest ever quarterly loss for an recorded by in the March quarter last year.

In the three months to Dec. 31, posted a profit of 2.47 billion rupees ($34.44 million), compared to a profit of 2.3 billion rupees a year earlier, and compared to analysts' expectations for a loss of 10.63 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

"We are back in (the) black, after 100 percent provisions for all our commitments," PNB told an earnings briefing.

Mehta also said the recovery of about 160 billion rupees in the quarter helped the bank improve its performance.

Provisions in the quarter, which included those for bad loans and funds set aside in relation to the scam, dropped 38.3 percent to 27.54 billion rupees.

The aside 20.14 billion rupees in the quarter for the illegal guarantees, completing its provisioning for the 143.57 billion rupees it owes banks for the scam.

Asset quality improved quarter-on-quarter, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans easing to 16.33 percent at the end of December from 17.16 percent at the end of September. This was still higher than 12.11 percent a year earlier.

PNB shares were up about 1 percent on Tuesday afternoon after the results.

($1 = 71.7210 rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru and Manoj Kumar in New Delhi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

