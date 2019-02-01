Vedanta slumps 20 percent on worries about Cairn India investment

-
(Reuters) - Shares of Indian miner Vedanta Ltd slumped about 20 percent on Friday to a 30-month low in heavy trade, on concerns about one of its transactions in the third quarter.
More than 45 million shares changed hands in the 30 minutes of trading, making them the most heavily traded stock on the NSE index.
Vedanta said on Thursday its foreign unit Cairn India Holdings Ltd had paid a part sum of $200 million to buy a stake in Anglo American PLC from Volcan Investments Ltd.
(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
