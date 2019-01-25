Vodafone 'pauses' Huawei deployment in its core network

By Paul Sandle

LONDON (Reuters) - Vodafone, the world's second largest mobile operator, said it was "pausing" the deployment of equipment in its core networks until Western governments resolve concerns about the Chinese company's activities.

is facing increasing scrutiny over its ties with the and a suspicion that its technology could be used by for spying. has denied the allegations.

Vodafone's said on Friday that the Huawei debate was playing out at a "too simplistic level", adding that it was an in an equipment market dominated by three

Read said its equipment was used in Vodafone's core - the intelligent part of its networks - in part of and some other smaller markets.

"Given that, we have decided to pause further Huawei in our core whilst we engage with the various agencies and governments and Huawei just to finalise the situation, of which I feel Huawei is really open and working hard," he said after reported third-quarter numbers.

said its key revenue measure deteriorated in the third quarter, down 40 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 0.1 percent, reflecting continuing price competition in and and a slowdown in

Analysts had expected growth of 0.3 percent.

Shares in the company fell to their lowest level since July 2010 after the update, and were trading down 1.1 percent at 142 pence at 0840 GMT.

said competition in the Spanish and Italian markets had moderated through the quarter.

"Lower mobile contract churn across our markets and improved customer trends in and are encouraging, however these have not yet translated into our financial results," Read said.

But he said the signs of improvement underpinned confidence in Vodafone's full-year guidance.

Vodafone expects around 3 percent growth in underlying adjusted core earnings for the full year, with free cash flow before spectrum costs coming in at about 5.4 billion euros.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by and Alexander Smith)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)