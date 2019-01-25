JUST IN
Vodafone's revenue growth slows in third quarter

Reuters  |  LONDON 

LONDON (Reuters) - Vodafone said its key revenue measure deteriorated in the third quarter, down 40 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 0.1 percent, reflecting continuing price competition in Spain and Italy and a slowdown in South Africa.

The world's second largest mobile operator, however, reiterated its full-year guidance of around 3 percent growth in underlying adjusted core earnings and free cash flow, before spectrum costs of about 5.4 billion euros.

