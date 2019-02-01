Correction: Exclusive: Airbus A380 under threat as Emirates weighs rejigged order - sources

By and Alexander Cornwell

PARIS/DUBAI (Reuters) - (Corrects typo on model cancelled in 2014 to A350, para 15)

Dubai's Emirates is exploring switching some orders for the world's largest jetliner, A380, to the smaller in a move raising new doubts about the future of Europe's superjumbo, people familiar with the matter said.

The Gulf carrier, which has invested tens of billions of dollars in more than 100 A380s, has been struggling to finalise a deal to buy another 36 to keep assembly lines open, due to differences with

Now, is looking closely at closing factories sooner than expected as part of a reshuffle of orders, with unlikely to leave the situation unresolved when his mandate ends in April, they said.

A person familiar with the matter said was looking "extremely seriously" at setting the timetable for a shutdown but said no decision had been taken.

Airbus said in a statement after first published of the talks that it "confirms it is in discussions with in relation to its contract". But it said details of negotiations were confidential.

Emirates and declined to comment.

Emirates announced the deal for up to 36 aircraft worth as much as $16 billion at list prices a year ago, throwing a lifeline to the programme's roughly 3,000 workers and securing its future for at least another decade.

The is an ardent supporter of the jet, which was designed with luxury features like bars and showers.

But sales of four-engined planes are tumbling as many airlines switch to smaller twin-engined jets like the and due to improvements in range and efficiency.

A year-long impasse between Emirates and over shortfalls in fuel savings has so far blocked the order.

Airbus is trying to a complex workaround which could see Emirates take smaller jets also powered by Rolls-Royce while it tries to secure homes for as many as possible, with recently expressing interest.

Airbus has dangled the prospect of closing production before, and industry sources say such manoeuvres can be a negotiating tactic to force the feuding parties to agree.

But time is running out for the A380 with few airlines willing to spend the sums invested by Emirates, which has made it a backbone of its global network alongside 777.

The production line is "untenable", a senior industry source said

A decision by Emirates to order the would offer a respite for Airbus and its main engine partner Rolls-Royce after the Gulf carrier axed an order for the A350 in 2014.

Airbus and Rolls are keen to maintain a foothold with the Gulf carrier and prevent Boeing filling the gap with more of its General Electric-powered

