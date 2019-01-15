Walgreens and Microsoft partner to develop digital healthcare services

(Reuters) - Boots Alliance Inc and said on Tuesday they have entered a seven-year agreement to research and develop new methods of delivering through digital devices.

As a part of the deal, the companies will focus on virtually connecting people with stores and provide services on therapeutic areas ranging from preventative to management.

Early last year, Amazon.com Inc, and had said they will form a company that could eventually negotiate directly with drugmakers and and use their vast databases to get a better handle on costs.

and Microsoft will also develop to reduce emergency room visits and decrease hospital readmissions while lowering the cost of care, the companies said.

The said it will pilot up to 12 stores, which will sell select healthcare-related devices, in 2019.

Microsoft will become Walgreens' cloud provider through the agreement and the Microsoft 365 software will be rolled out to more than 380,000 Walgreens employees and stores globally.

