Wall Street gains, fueled by bank earnings

Reuters  |  NEW YORK 

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes hit one-month highs on Wednesday as upbeat earnings from Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 137.64 points, or 0.57 percent, to 24,203.23, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 5.55 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,615.85 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 10.86 points, or 0.15 percent, to 7,034.69.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 02:34 IST

