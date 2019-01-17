Wall Street gains, fueled by bank earnings

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes hit one-month highs on Wednesday as upbeat earnings from Bank of America Corp
The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 137.64 points, or 0.57 percent, to 24,203.23, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 5.55 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,615.85 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 10.86 points, or 0.15 percent, to 7,034.69.
(Reporting by April Joyner, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
