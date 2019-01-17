Strong bank earnings send Wall Street to four-week highs

shares surged 9.1 percent, providing the greatest boost to the Dow, after the reported quarterly revenue and earnings that topped estimates. The shares were on pace for their biggest daily percentage gain in more than seven years.

of America shares jumped 7.6 percent, leading the S&P 500 higher, after the bank reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on growth in its loan book.

The two banks' results drove a 2.5 percent gain in the S&P 500 financial index <.SPSY>, which was by far the biggest advancer among the S&P's major sectors. The S&P subsector <.SPXBK> climbed 3.0 percent.

A strong start to the U.S. earnings season, along with trade optimism and hopes of a slower pace in the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes, have helped S&P 500 recoup some of its losses from a recent rout. The index is now less than 11 percent away from its Sept. 20 record close after having fallen as much as 19.8 percent below that level.

"Banks are finally getting a bit of fresh air," said Kevin Miller, of the in "The earnings reports are coming out, and the outlook isn't as terrible as what may have been anticipated."

With Wednesday's gains, the S&P 500 is near its 50-day moving average, a key indicator of short-term trends, for the first time since Dec. 4. The crossed its 50-day moving average on Tuesday for the first time since Dec. 3.

The <.DJI> rose 184.2 points, or 0.77 percent, to 24,249.79, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 11.19 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,621.49 and the Composite <.IXIC> added 24.06 points, or 0.34 percent, to 7,047.89.

Stocks slightly added to gains after the release of the Federal Reserve's Beige Book, which showed moderate wage increases.

They remained steady after won a no-confidence vote, a day after May's Brexit deal was roundly defeated.

Among other stocks, shares rose 6.7 percent after the posted a quarterly profit that beat expectations.

Shares of soared 20.9 percent after said it had agreed to buy the for $22 billion in the biggest-ever deal within the digital payments industry. Fiserv's shares fell 3.7 percent.

shares fell 5.3 percent after the department store forecast full-year profit at the lower end of its prior estimates.

S&P 500 companies are expected to report a 14.3 percent rise in fourth-quarter earnings, lower than the 20.1 percent growth forecast in October, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.09-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, a 1.80-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and one new low; the Composite recorded 31 new highs and 18 new lows.

(Reporting by in New York; Medha Singh and Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by and Steve Orlofsky)

