Sterling up after May wins confidence vote; stocks climb

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Major world stock indexes rose on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 supported by sharply higher U.S. after strong earnings, while the pound was up after won a confidence vote in parliament.

That should allow her to attempt to create a consensus among lawmakers on an agreement on Britain's departure from the The confidence vote followed the parliamentary defeat of May's deal late Tuesday.

Expectations of a softer - perhaps incorporating the Labour Party's idea of membership of a permanent customs union - gave some support to the pound.

Sterling was last trading at $1.2873, up 0.12 percent on the day.

Stocks mostly shrugged off the results of the vote. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 0.39 percent.

On Wall Street, strong earnings from and helped to keep stocks in positive territory. shares were up more than 7 percent while Goldman's stock was up about 8 percent.

"There is hope for this earnings season, and and have got it started off on the right foot," said Jake Dollarhide, executive officer at in Tulsa,

The <.DJI> rose 218.87 points, or 0.91 percent, to 24,284.46, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 15.34 points, or 0.59 percent, to 2,625.64 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 32.57 points, or 0.46 percent, to 7,056.40.

The pan-European 600 index <.STOXX> rose 0.54 percent.

The dollar rose against the euro as the euro zone single currency was pushed lower by worries about the zone's economy, with the euro down 0.12 percent to $1.14.

Earlier this week, data showed barely escaped a recession in the second half of 2018 and warned on Tuesday the euro zone economy was weaker than anticipated.

In sovereign debt markets, British government bonds underperformed versus German peers in early trade.

yields rose as stronger-than-forecast results from two major banks lifted Wall Street, reducing safe-haven demand for debt.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 7/32 in price to yield 2.7326 percent, from 2.708 percent late on Tuesday.

gained, with data showing growing U.S. refined product inventories and record crude production.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 0.4 percent to settle at $52.31 a barrel.

