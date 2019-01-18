Wall Street, industrials rise on trade hopes

JUST IN
Wall Street advances as industrials jump on trade hopes
Reuters  |  NEW YORK 

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks advanced on Thursday as hopes of an expedient resolution to the trade war between the United States and China boosted industrial shares and lifted investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 163.01 points, or 0.67 percent, to 24,370.17, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 19.86 points, or 0.76 percent, to 2,635.96 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 49.77 points, or 0.71 percent, to 7,084.46.

