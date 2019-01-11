Wall Street opens lower after five-day surge

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at the open on Friday after rallying for the past five sessions on hopes of a resolution in the U.S.- trade dispute and assurances from the that it would be patient on interest rate hikes.

The fell 61.91 points, or 0.26 percent, at the open to 23,940.01. The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.53 points, or 0.33 percent, at 2,588.11. The Composite dropped 38.61 points, or 0.55 percent, to 6,947.46 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)