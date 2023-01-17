JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt bond market likely to see an explosion of new products in FY24

All the state governments now have a significant presence in the bond market, having sharply lowered their dependence on the Centre for borrowing ever since Covid struck

Topics
Government bonds | bonds market | Bonds

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

The volumes are expected to rise soon in FY24, from the Rs 16,000 crore earmarked to be raised from these bonds, to be issued in two tranches

After a long time, the market for government and public sector debt papers has started to diversify. At the start of 2023, the Centre announced the roll out of Sovereign Green Bonds. All the state governments now have a significant presence in the bond market, having sharply lowered their dependence on the Centre for borrowing ever since Covid struck.

Read our full coverage on Government bonds

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 17:26 IST

