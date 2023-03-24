Private Banks round table: CEOs see vast scope in consumer credit

Some of the most prominent voices at private-sector banks in India see great growth potential in the sector, particularly from the opportunities in consumer credit. Despite headwinds stemming from geopolitical conflict, bankers remained optimistic about the Indian economy heading towards the $5 trillion mark in 2027. Amid decade-high demand for credit, a key theme was the need for banks to focus more on shoring up deposits to finance loan growth, according to participants in the Round Table on private banks, titled Insight Summit 2022: Can change the game?