Profit of Nifty companies can double over next 5 yrs: Jyotivardhan Jaipuria

The Indian benchmark indices have rallied around 5 per cent thus far in CY18. Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, founder and managing director at Valentis Advisors, tells Puneet Wadhwa that he expects India to continue outperforming other emerging markets (EMs).

Edited excerpts: How do you see Indian equities fare in comparison to global peers? Indian markets are relatively better placed versus other EMs and their recent outperformance to other EMs is likely to continue. First, India is less vulnerable to a rise in US interest rates compared to many other EM economies. Second, current ...