Ngidi praises bowling coach Langeveldt, says Proteas are in right direction
Business Standard

A gripping book on T20 cricket and why it's the sport's default format

Two English cricket writers have written a brilliant and engaging history of the shorter form of cricket that explains why it has become the default format of the sport worldwide, says Dhruv Munjal

Dhruv Munjal 

Looking back, 2019 seems like a gift from the cricketing gods — a season so ridiculously thrilling that you could actually make a film out of the entire thing and watch it on loop.

In the age of seemingly endless cricket, that’s probably the greatest compliment you can pay to just a few months of cricket. The summer’s two defining images both featured Ben Stokes: the Durham all-rounder holding his hands up to apologise for the deflected overthrow that went for four and forced the World Cup final into a super over; and the same man exulting after crunching Pat Cummins ...

First Published: Fri, April 17 2020. 21:32 IST

