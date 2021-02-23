A year after 'Game Zero,' Atalanta welcomes Real Madrid in Champions League

-
ALSO READ
Football official wants UEFA Champions League entry shared wider in 2024
Juventus could've done better, admits Pirlo after defeat against Porto
Race against the times
Don't give up on your dreams: Alphonso Davies after Champions League win
UEFA Champions League: PSG-Basaksehir to restart with new fourth official
-
Just over a year after Game Zero, Atalanta is back in the knockout round of the Champions League.
Last year's match, against Valencia in nearby Milan on Feb. 19, was the biggest in the club's history and a third of Bergamo's population made the short trip to San Siro for what turned out to be a 4-1 victory.
A short time later, military trucks were driving coffins out of Bergamo because the crematorium couldn't keep up as the small city became one of the epicenters of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.
The match was dubbed Game Zero because of the spread of the disease that followed both in northern Italy and in Spain.
More than 40,000 fans inside the stadium enthusiastically celebrated each of Atalanta's four goals that day the last time the team played in front of its own supporters.
On Wednesday, Atalanta will host Real Madrid in the first leg of the round of 16 in an empty Gewiss Stadium, which has been newly renovated.
It certainly takes a lot away from us, Atalanta forward Luis Muriel said.
I believe that for the people of Bergamo, not being able to be here at these great events especially playing in our own stadium and not like last year when we played in Milan is a great disappointment.
These moments should certainly be shared with them. They have always been close to a team that for so many years always fought for the lower places. It's sad not to be able to play these matches with fans.
There is a vast gap between 13-time European champion Real Madrid and Atalanta, which is making only its second appearance in the competition. But Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini believes that could help his team.
We have the enthusiasm, he said.
We don't have their habit of playing these games but they have played against more famous teams than us.
For us, it remains an event. We have some extra motivation.
Atalanta has done well against more storied opposition before. The team beat Liverpool at Anfield in the group stage of this year's competition and was also minutes away from beating Paris Saint-Germain in last year's quarterfinals.
Real Madrid traveled to Bergamo with a squad decimated by injuries. Forward Karim Benzema did not recover in time and remained in Spain, along with Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal, Fede Valverde, Rodrygo Goes, Alvaro Odriozola and Eder Militao.
We have to be very careful, because with all the absences that Real has I am convinced that we will find a team that is even more alert and even more focused, Gasperini said.
Real is one of the strongest teams in the world. I can't really say how big a gap there is with us percentage-wise, but I can say we have always given something more in these type of games and stepped up a level.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor