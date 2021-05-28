After $400 mn fundraise, Dream Sports deploys $50 mn in subsidiary Fancode

-
ALSO READ
European Super League collapses after 6 English clubs withdraw
Sell oilfields; hive off drilling, other services: Oil ministry to ONGC
Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among buyers
Hertha fires goalkeeping coach Petry for xenophobic comments
RIL-BP seek buyers for 5.5 mn standard cubic meters per day gas from KG-D6
-
Dream Sports has invested USD 50 million in its subsidiary Fancode (FC) to help the platform's expansion activities to become one with the largest sports fans base.
Established in 2019, FC has 20 million users currently and derives its revenues from live streaming sports fixtures, selling official merchandise of clubs and providing sports insights and statistics, as per an official statement.
The funding from Dream Sports will help us enhance our existing offerings and invest in further innovation in the sports tech domain as we scale up to our goal of growing to a user base of 100 million sports fans by July next year, FC's co-founder Yannick Colaco said.
Dream Sports, which also runs the fantasy sports platform Dream11, had raised USD 400 million from a clutch of investors earlier this year in a round which valued the company at USD 5 billion, as per reports.
FC is transforming the way sports is consumed online by focusing on long-tail sporting events and personalisation of content, commerce and sports statistics across all sports, Dream Sports' co-founder and chief executive Harsh Jain said.
FC has partnered with global sports brands such as the NFL, MLB, Cricket West Indies, New Zealand Cricket, NBA, Bundesliga, multiple IPL teams, and live-streamed nearly 30,000 hours of sports content, as per the statement.
The company has pioneered industry-first services such as interactive live streaming of sports matches with customisable data overlays, the fastest ad-free live scores and a flexible choice to subscribe, as per the statement.
It has launched what the company claimed to be the largest sports analytics and insights hub, via the acquisition of Fanduniya, and became the only platform to host the official merchandise of all eight IPL teams.
A part of the USD 50 million funding will also be deployed to expand its team to include top engineering and product development talent across various roles as well as leadership positions, as per the statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor