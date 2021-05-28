PSL 6: PCB gets nod to land chartered flights from India, SA in Abu Dhabi

-
ALSO READ
AAI to offload residual stake in Bangalore and Hyderabad airports
Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties, economic recovery with UAE counterpart
US, UK, 3 other courts confirm $1.4 bn arbitration award against India
Saudi Arabia to lift Qatar embargo, open airspace and land border
As Abu Dhabi ups its game, will the attempt to lure Indian tourists work?
-
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to hold the remaining PSL matches in Abu Dhabi next month after getting permission from UAE authorities to land its chartered flights from Mumbai and Johannesburg carrying members of the broadcasting crew, players and officials.
The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League appeared to be in doubt till Thursday when the UAE authorities had not issued permission to the PCB for landing of chartered flights from India and South Africa.
"The Abu Dhabi sports council has now written a letter to its immigration authority to allow the landing of the chartered flights from Mumbai and Johannesburg," a PCB official said.
He said after that clearance, chartered flights will be allowed to fly for Abu Dhabi.
The PCB faced a long delay getting visas for the Indian and South African broadcasting crew members but finally got visas for them on Thursday before the landing permission issue cropped up.
On Thursday, two chartered flights carrying around 250 players, officials, PCB employees and official broadcasters and their staff landed in Abu Dhabi from Karachi and Lahore.
"The players, officials and other stakeholders have already entered quarantine at their hotels so now the PCB is in a position to announce the fresh schedule of the remaining 20 matches of the PSL," the official said.
He said now there were no hurdles in organizing the league in Abu Dhabi.
"We are still awaiting some 20 visas for some players and officials of some franchises and we will get them tonight and they will also leave by tomorrow on a chartered flight."
Those still awaiting visas include former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who leads the Quetta Gladiators franchise and some other players as well.
A reliable source said the PCB was set to bear a lot of heavy expenses on hosting the matches in Abu Dhabi but they have convinced the franchises to take a small cut on their share from the league earnings for season six.
The PSL 6 matches are held in Abu Dhabi after the PCB had to postpone the league in early March in Karachi due rising Covid-19 cases among players and officials with just 14 matches completed at that time.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor