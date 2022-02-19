After Australian Open fiasco, Novak Djokovic set to play in Dubai

World No. 1 player, of Serbia, will be returning to competition on Monday when he begins his campaign at the Dubai Open on Monday (February 21), after courting controversy at the last month.

The Dubai Open -- an ATP 500 event -- should be a strong starting point for Djokovic for the upcoming season after he was not allowed to compete in the opening Grand Slam of the year due to his unvaccinated COVID-19 status.

Djokovic, the winner of 20 Grand Slam titles and a five-time champion here in Dubai -- 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2020 -- was quoted as saying by com on Saturday that he was "excited" to play in Dubai.

"I always love Dubai. I love coming here. I've had plenty of success here and I'm excited to go out on the tennis court next Monday. I miss tennis, honestly, after everything that has happened in the previous couple of months ( fiasco)," said Djokovic.

Dubai is one of nine tour-level events that the Serbian has won five times or more. The list also includes two of the four Grand Slams, the season-ending ATP Finals and four of the nine Masters 1000 events, according to the report.

--IANS

akm/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)