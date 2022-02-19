India to host 2023 International Olympic Committee's session in Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
Paris 2024: Three-year Olympic cycle will be tricky, says Abhinav Bindra
Covid watch: First cases reported from Athletes' Village at Paralympics
IOC's Thomas Bach defended over return to Tokyo for Paralympics
Indian hockey teams unlikely to compete in Birmingham CWG: IOA chief
ICC not losing hope of featuring in 2028 Olympics as 'additional sport'
-
India on Saturday won the right to host the 2023 International Olympic Committee's (IOC) session in Mumbai in an unopposed race, during the 139th IOC Session in Beijing, China.
The Indian delegation comprising the country's first individual Olympic gold medallist (Beijing 2008, shooting) Abhinav Bindra, IOC Member Nita Ambani, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra, and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur made the presentation to IOC members during the 139th IOC Session, being held alongside the ongoing Winter Olympics in Beijing.
This will be the second IOC session in India. The country last hosted an IOC session in 1983 in New Delhi.
The IOC session is the general meeting of the Members of the IOC. It is the IOC's supreme organ, and its decisions are final. An ordinary Session is held once a year, while Extraordinary Sessions may be convened by the President or upon the written request of at least one-third of the Members.
The IOC has a total of 101 members with voting rights. Additionally, there are 45 honorary members and one honour member who do not have the right to vote. In addition to the members, senior Representatives (President & Secretary-General) from more than 50 International Sports Federations, (summer and winter sporting disciplines), also attend the IOC session.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor