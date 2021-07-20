AITA have misled the nation over doubles pairing, says Rohan Bopanna

-
ALSO READ
Summer Olympics 2021: Sumit Nagal now eligible for Tokyo singles draw
Bopanna, Divij miss cut for men's doubles event at Tokyo Olympics 2021
Olympics: 'Voice of table tennis' Adam Bobrow lists 10 paddlers to watch
Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, full schedule, live telecast in India
Sania, Ankita set to represent India at Tokyo Olympics in Women's Doubles
-
India's ace tennis players Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza have lashed out at All India Tennis Association (AITA) for lack of clarity over nomination of players for the Olympics. The 41-year-old Bopanna said that India's apex tennis body has misled him and the entire country over his qualification.
"ITF has never accepted an entry for Sumit Nagal & myself. ITF was clear that no changes were allowed after the nomination deadline (22nd June) unless Injury/Illness. AITA has mislead the players, government, media and everyone else by stating we still have a chance. @AnurajR1," tweeted Bopanna.
It was reoported that the AITA had paired Bopanna with Sumit Nagal in the men's doubles competition at the Olympics by withdrawing Divij Sharan's nomination.
The AITA had thought of pairing the two since Nagal had already qualified for the singles event and was bound for Tokyo.
However, as Bopanna said the ITF had not accepted the change.
India's Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza also criticised AITA and tweeted, "Whaaattt???If this is true then it's absolutely ridiculous and shameful..by this it also means that we have sacrificed a very good shot at a medal in the mixed doubles if you and I would have played as planned. We were both told that you and Sumit's names have been given," Sania said in a tweet.
--IANS
kh/bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor