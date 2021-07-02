Sania, Ankita set to represent India at Tokyo Olympics in Women's Doubles

-
ALSO READ
Wimbledon: Ankita Raina-Lauren Davis bow out of Women's Doubles
Ankita, Sania to lead India in Billie Jean King Cup WG Play-offs
Bopanna, Divij miss cut for men's doubles event at Tokyo Olympics 2021
Top seed Daniil Medvedev reaches 3rd round of Miami Open
Sania Mirza, Ankita Raina to represent India at Olympics in Women's Doubles
-
Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina are all set to represent India in Women's Doubles Tennis at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics after entries were officially announced on Thursday.
Sania will now become the first female athlete to represent India at four Olympics when she features at the Tokyo 2020, slated to get underway from July 23 while Ankita Raina will be making her debut at the showpiece event.
Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports congratulated the Indian duo and tweeted, "I congratulate @mirzasaniaand @ankitachamp, who will represent India in Women's Doubles Tennis at #Tokyo2020 after entries were officially announced. This will be Sania's 4th Olympics while it will be Raina's debut. All the best to them. #Cheer4India."
Currently, Ankita Raina and Sania Mirza are playing in the ongoing Wimbledon and will compete against each other in the first round of the Mixed Doubles on Friday. Sania has paired up with Rohan Bopanna while Ankita has joined hands with Ramkumar Ramanathan to compete in the first round of the tournament.
In the Women's Doubles of The Championship, Ankita has paired up with American tennis star Lauren Davis while Sania has paired up with Bethanie Mattek-Sands.
Earlier in the day, Sania and her doubles partner Mattek-Sands sailed into the second round of Wimbledon with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over the pair of Desirae Krawczyk and Alexa Guarachi in the first round of women's doubles.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor