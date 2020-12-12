'The Dirty Picture' actor Arya Banerjee found dead at her Kolkata home

-
ALSO READ
Don't let coroanvirus dampen festive spirit: Mamata Banerjee on Mahalaya
BDO succumbs to Covid-19 in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee pays tribute
BJP is the biggest pandemic: Mamata Banerjee at protest rally on Hathras
Mortal remains of Pandit Jasraj to arrive in Mumbai today, says family
Veteran Rabindra Sangeet exponent Purba Dam dies at 85 at her residence
-
The daughter of sitar maestro late Pandit Nikhil Bandyopadhyay, Arya Banerjee alias Debdatta Banerjee (35), was mysteriously found dead in her posh south Kolkata residence, the police said on Saturday.
The mystery over the death of the actor-model intensified as the police have not found anything homicidal in nature from the place of the incident, which took place on Friday.
Arya Banerjee used to stay alone at her Jodhpur Park residence along with her pet. She worked in several Bollywood films, including the Vidya Balan-starrer 'Dirty Picture' (2011) and Dibakar Banerjee's 'LSD: Love Sex Aur Dhoka' (2010). She had also done some modelling assignments in Mumbai. In 2014, she also worked in an episode of 'Savdhaan India'.
According to Kolkata Police sources, the actor was found dead inside her room when the sleuths broke open the door of her third floor apartment and found the body of the 35-year-old in one of the bedrooms on Friday.
"The body has been sent for post-mortem. The maid, Chandana Das, came to her place and tried to call her on both her numbers. One of her phones was switched off while the other went unanswered despite several attempts. After getting no response, the domestic help got suspicious as she did not respond to door bells and phone calls. The maid then informed her neighbours about the incident who also tried calling Banerjee for some time and later informed the local police station. We are investigating the matter," said an official.
Sources said that officers of Kolkata Police's homicide section and forensic department visited the house of Banerjee and collected samples from the place. But after initial investigation, nothing was found homicidal in nature. The police also quizzed the maid who reportedly informed that Banerjee lived alone and kept to herself mostly.
"A lot of items have been collected. We can't divulge too many details now. We will only be able to ascertain the reason for her death once we receive the post-mortem report," a senior city police officer said.
Local people said that Banerjee never used to mix up with her neighbours in the Jodhpur Park locality. She used to stay alone and was seldom seen stepping out of her residence. The actor-model mostly ordered food online every day. The police are also investigating who came to deliver food at her residence in the last 24 hours and who all spoke to her or met her in the last few days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU