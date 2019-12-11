Aleem Dar set to break Steve Bucknor's record of most Tests as umpire

Pakistan's will surpass Steve Bucknors record for officiating in most Test matches as an umpire when the first Test match between Australia and New Zealand commences here from Thursday.

The 51-year-old, who took up umpiring after a decade of playing first-class cricket in Pakistan, stands in his 129th Test match as on-field umpire since his debut in Dhaka in 2003 during England's tour of Bangladesh.

"This is one milestone I had never thought of when I began my umpiring career. It is a truly amazing feeling and a high point of my life when I take the field here in Australia; thousands of miles from where I started my international career at home in Gujranwala," Dar was quoted as saying by ICC.

"Steve Bucknor was my idol and it is only sinking in now that I will have officiated in more Test matches than him. In the nearly two decades of my international career, I have had the good fortune of watching some memorable matches and achievements like Brian Lara's Test knock of 400 not out and South Africa's epic chase of Australia's score of 434 in an ODI in Johannesburg in 2006," he added.