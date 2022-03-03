All credit to Kohli for India's Test success, says captain Rohit Sharma

-
ALSO READ
Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021
Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup
Will end of Virat Kohli's T20 and IPL captaincy bowl out 'Brand Kohli'?
Virat Kohli's 100th Test match will be played in front of spectators: BCCI
ICC T20 WC, SL vs BAN highlights: Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh by 5 wickets
-
India captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday lauded former skipper and batting mainstay Virat Kohli ahead of his landmark 100th Test, saying he deserves all the credit for putting the team in a good position in the format.
Rohit will start his Test captaincy journey when he steps out to lead India against Sri Lanka in the opening game here starting Friday.
"As Test team, we stand in a good position. Whole credit goes to Virat for how we have been as a Test team. I have to take it from where he has left," Rohit said during the pre-match press-conference here.
Struggling for form, Test regulars Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were dropped from the squad for this series but Rohit acknowledged their contribution in making India the number one team in the longest format.
"Never easy to fill in big shoes of Rahane and Pujara. You can't put it in words what they have done for team
"All those overseas victories, we becoming No.1, they played big part. It's just for now, we didn't consider them," Rohit said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor