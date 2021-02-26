All-rounder Yusuf Pathan announces retirement from all forms of cricket

-
Out-of-favour India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan on Friday announced retirement from all forms of cricket, saying time has come "to put a full stop to this innings of my life."
The 38-year-old Pathan was part of the inaugural T20 World Cup-winning side in 2007 and also the one that triumphed in the 2011 ODI World Cup at home.
"The time has come today for me to put a full stop to this innings of my life. I officially announce retirement from all forms of the game," he said in a statement posted on Twitter.
"I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love," he wrote.
Pathan, elder brother of former India seamer Irfan, played 57 ODIs and scored 810 runs at a strike-rate of 113.60 with two hundreds and three fifties.
He also featured in 22 T20Is where he made 236 at a strike-rate of 146.58 and was also a part of Kolkata Knight Riders' triumphs in the Indian Premier League. He last played for India in 2012.
"I still remember the day when I wore the India jersey for the first time. I didn't only wear the jersey that day, but I took upon my family's, coach's, friends the whole country's and my own expectations on my shoulders as well," Pathan recalled.
"Winning two World Cups for India and lifting Sachin Tendulkar on my shoulders were some of the best moments of my career. I made my international debut under M S Dhoni, IPL debut under Shane Warne, Ranji debut under Jacob Martin and would like to thank them for believing in me," he added.
He had been going unsold in the past two IPL players' auctions.
