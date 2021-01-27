Date to Venue: All you need to know about IPL players' auction 2021

The players’ auction for the 2021 edition of Indian Premier League will take place on February 18 in Chennai. The eight franchises have already announced their lists of retained and released players and the deadline to announce the list of traded players is February 4.
"Alert: IPL 2021 Player Auction on 18th February. Venue: Chennai," said IPL on Twitter.
ALERT: IPL 2021 Player Auction on 18th February— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 27, 2021
Venue : Chennai
How excited are you for this year's Player Auction?
Set your reminder folks pic.twitter.com/xCnUDdGJCa
Where IPL 2021 will take place?
It is still unclear whether IPL 2021 will take place in India. However, if India successfully hosts England, it will pave the way for organisers to hold IPL in the country. Notably, the previous edition of Indian Premier League was played in UAE amid Covid-19 pandemic.
UAE definitely will be the second option considering how well the tournament was organised there in the 13th edition.
The BCCI put on a grand show in 2020 and hosted the IPL in UAE with aplomb. Not only were the teams put into individual bio-secure bubbles, but also the host broadcasters ensured that they followed all strict protocols to help in the successful hosting of the league amid the coronavirus pandemic.
All you need to know about the teams’ remaining purse, squads here:
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
- Number of players: 18
- Number of Overseas players: 7
- Total money spent:Rs 62.10 cr
- Salary cap available: Rs 22.90 cr
- Available slot: 7
- Overseas slot: 1
- Number of players: 19
- Number of Overseas players: 6
- Total money spent: Rs 72.0982 cr
- Salary cap available: Rs 12.9018 cr
- Available slot: 6
- Overseas slot: 2
- Number of players: 16
- Number of Overseas players: 3
- Total money spent: Rs 31.80 cr
- Salary cap available: Rs 53.20 cr
- Available slot: 9
- Overseas slot: 5
- Number of players: 17
- Number of Overseas players: 6
- Total money spent: Rs 74.25 cr
- Salary cap available: Rs 10.75 cr
- Available slot: 8
- Overseas slot: 2
- Number of players: 18
- Number of Overseas players: 4
- Total money spent: Rs 69.65 cr
- Salary cap available: Rs 15.35 cr
- Available slot: 8
- Overseas slot: 2
- Number of players: 17
- Number of Overseas players: 5
- Total money spent: Rs 50.12 cr
- Salary cap available: Rs 34.85 cr
- Available slot: 8
- Overseas slot: 3
- Number of players: 12
- Number of Overseas players: 4
- Total money spent: Rs 49.10 cr
- Salary cap available: Rs 35.90 cr
- Available slot: 13
- Overseas slot: 4
- Number of players: 22
- Number of Overseas players: 7
- Total money spent: Rs 74.25 cr
- Salary cap available: Rs 10.75 cr
- Available slot: 3
- Overseas slot: 1
