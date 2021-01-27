Date to Venue: All you need to know about IPL players' auction 2021

The players’ auction for the 2021 edition of will take place on February 18 in Chennai. The eight franchises have already announced their lists of retained and released players and the deadline to announce the list of traded players is February 4.

"Alert: Player Auction on 18th February. Venue: Chennai," said IPL on Twitter.





ALERT: Player Auction on 18th February



Venue : Chennai



How excited are you for this year's Player Auction?



Set your reminder folks pic.twitter.com/xCnUDdGJCa — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 27, 2021

It is still unclear whether IPL 2021 will take place in India. However, if India successfully hosts England, it will pave the way for organisers to hold IPL in the country. Notably, the previous edition of was played in UAE amid Covid-19 pandemic.

UAE definitely will be the second option considering how well the tournament was organised there in the 13th edition.

The put on a grand show in 2020 and hosted the IPL in UAE with aplomb. Not only were the teams put into individual bio-secure bubbles, but also the host broadcasters ensured that they followed all strict protocols to help in the successful hosting of the league amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Check 2021 IPL complete list of players released and retained by 8 franchises



All you need to know about the teams’ remaining purse, squads here:



(CSK)

Number of players: 18

Number of Overseas players: 7

Total money spent:Rs 62.10 cr

Salary cap available: Rs 22.90 cr

Available slot: 7

Overseas slot: 1

Number of players: 19

Number of Overseas players: 6

Total money spent: Rs 72.0982 cr

Salary cap available: Rs 12.9018 cr

Available slot: 6

Overseas slot: 2

Number of players: 16

Number of Overseas players: 3

Total money spent: Rs 31.80 cr

Salary cap available: Rs 53.20 cr

Available slot: 9

Overseas slot: 5

Number of players: 17

Number of Overseas players: 6

Total money spent: Rs 74.25 cr

Salary cap available: Rs 10.75 cr

Available slot: 8

Overseas slot: 2

Number of players: 18

Number of Overseas players: 4

Total money spent: Rs 69.65 cr

Salary cap available: Rs 15.35 cr

Available slot: 8

Overseas slot: 2

Number of players: 17

Number of Overseas players: 5

Total money spent: Rs 50.12 cr

Salary cap available: Rs 34.85 cr

Available slot: 8

Overseas slot: 3

Number of players: 12

Number of Overseas players: 4

Total money spent: Rs 49.10 cr

Salary cap available: Rs 35.90 cr

Available slot: 13

Overseas slot: 4