Amateur clubs cleared to play in French Cup, says football federation

The French soccer federation says amateur clubs will take part in this year's French Cup after the ministry of sports agreed to the move amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The federation says amateur teams in France and overseas territories involved in the 104th edition of the yearly tournament have been allowed to resume training immediately.
The federation says the decision will ensure the smooth running of a competition emblematic of the unity of French soccer.
All matches will be played without fans and in the afternoon to avoid a clash with the nationwide 6 p.m. curfew. Players will undergo tests two to three days before each game and will have another test on the day of the match.
No matches will be postponed if there is a COVID-19 outbreak at a specific club. Teams will instead be forced to forfeit.
