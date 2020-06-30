'Appo Anwar?': Ashwin takes fun dig at Warner as India bans TikTok

JUST IN
My style won't change if given role of captaincy in absence of Root: Stokes
Ever since joining the TikTok in April, David Warner has shared numerous videos wherein he can be seen dancing to various Indian songs on TikTok along with his family

IANS  |  New Delhi 

David Warner
David Warner, a dashing opener, is known for his power pact knocks and is rated as one of the finest the game has seen in white-ball cricket.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has taken a funny dig at Australian opener David Warner as India banned TikTok and 58 other Chinese mobile applications.

But the creative and funny side of Warner came to the fore during the lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic when he joined TikTok and started sharing fun-filled videos almost everyday on Instagram.

 

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 11:40 IST

