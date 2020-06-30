'Appo Anwar?': Ashwin takes fun dig at Warner as India bans TikTok

-
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has taken a funny dig at Australian opener David Warner as India banned TikTok and 58 other Chinese mobile applications.
Warner, a dashing opener, is known for his power pact knocks and is rated as one of the finest the game has seen in white-ball cricket.
But the creative and funny side of Warner came to the fore during the lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic when he joined TikTok and started sharing fun-filled videos almost everyday on Instagram.
Appo Anwar? @davidwarner31 https://t.co/5slRjpmAIs— Ashwin (During Covid 19)