Archery: Deepika Kumari loses in quarterfinals, out of Tokyo Olympics

-
ALSO READ
Archery in Olympics 2021: Deepika ninth in ranking round; Koreans dominate
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Archery schedule, timing, live telecast in India
Past Olympic failures will play on my mind, says Deepika Kumari
Indian women's recurve archery team fails to book berth for Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE, Badminton: Sindhu vs Yamaguchi in QF at 1:15 pm
-
India's Deepika Kumari lost her quarterfinal match in the women's individual event to top seed An San of South Korea at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.
The world No. 1's campaign in Tokyo was brought to an end with a 6-0 loss to the rankings round topper An at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.
An started off with a perfect set of three 10s. Deepika got a 7 and two 10s to finish the first set with 27 as the Korean took a 2-0 lead.
Deepika began the second set with 10 while An shot a 9. But the Indian could not follow up her 10 with a strong score, hitting just 7. An improved on the second arrow with 10.
Both An and Deepika hit 7 on the final arrow. But An's better scores in the previous two arrows ensured that she took the second set, extending the lead to 4-0.
In the third set, An and Deepika did not hit a 10. But the 20-year-old Korean had one 8 and two 9s as compared to Deepika's 7, 8 and 9. It was more than enough for An to win the set and clinch the match in her favour.
The duo had met in the final of the Test Event at the same venue two years ago with An San winning in straight sets. The 20-year-old An had earlier won the gold medal in mixed and women's team event at the Tokyo Olympics.
This was Deepika's first quarterfinal appearance in the women's individual event at her third Olympics. In the 2012 London Olympics, she lost in the first round. In the 2016 Rio Olympics, she bowed out in the pre-quarterfinals.
Earlier, Deepika beat Ksenia Perova of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) 6-5 in a shoot-off to enter the last eight. Deepika shot a 10 off her shoot-off arrow while Ksenia managed only seven.
India are now left with Atanu Das, Deepika's husband in archery at the Olympics. Das is in the round of 16 of the men's individual event and will face Takaharu Furukawa on Saturday.
--IANS
akm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor