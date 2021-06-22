Argentina counting on Messi - and history - against Paraguay

is looking to to help it secure a spot in the knockout stages with a win against Paraguay on Monday.

tops Group A with Chile and will hope for an inspired Messi at the Man Garrincha stadium in Brasilia as the 33-year-old soccer great seeks his first trophy with

Argentina and Chile have four points, one more than third-place Paraguay which has a game in hand. Uruguay and Bolivia have zero points.

The top four teams in each group advance to the knockout stages.

"We will play match after match, but it is clear we have a great team and where we can go depends only on ourselves," said Argentina defender Cristian Romero.

Messi played a key role in Argentina's 1-1 draw with Chile and its 1-0 win against Uruguay. Against Paraguay, Messi will be making his 147th appearance for Argentina, equaling the record of Javier Mascherano.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni might not be able to count on midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and winger Nicols Gonzlez due to injuries with Exequiel Palacios and ngel Di Mara, respectively, as possible replacements.

Paraguay, which beat Bolivia 3-1 in its only match so far, has never beaten Argentina in 22 games in the South American championship.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)